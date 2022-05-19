Eaton County officials say no one is applying for home improvement grant program

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Eaton county officials say there’s $150,000 available in a home improvement grant program, but no one has applied for any of the money.

The Eaton County Home improvement grant program allows area homeowners to apply for money to fix up their homes.

Upgrading roofs and replacing furnaces are among the things the money can be used for.

Officials say the program has been open for several months.

“We have received very few participants due to other emergency loan programs that were available while we were trying to combat COVID. But this year the grant program expires in June and we have ample funds to assist people with their housing needs," said Eaton County Commission Chair Jeremy Whittum.

You can learn more about the grant program here: Eaton County Home Improvement Grant Program

