Eaton County may use federal money to make county buildings more energy efficient

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The Eaton County Commission is set to vote on proposals that would make county buildings more energy efficient.

The project would replace chillers and roofs, add new electric vehicle charging stations and install solar panels on several county buildings.

The County Commission is expected to vote on one of three options Wednesday. The options come with price tags ranging from $6.2 million to 12.1 million dollars.

County Commissioner Terrance Augustine says a good portion of the complex’s energy could come from renewable sources.

“It won’t be 100 percent of our energy created from the solar panels, however a good portion of it will be especially during the day. We will be powering our main facility, the sheriff’s department, the health department and the juvenile facility," Augustine said.

Under the plan, solar arrays and panels would be installed on roofs and new structures.

“When we build the solar arrays, we are going to have some parking structures built. Some solar panels are going to be put on those parking structures. The possibility of creating 130 kilowatts of electricity, that possibility is contained on the roof with our new roof," said Commission Chair Jeremy Whittum.

Whittum says the energy cost savings for the first year on the county courthouse is projected to be about $45,000.

The upgrades are expected to save the county nearly $5 million on energy costs over 20 years.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and has to be spent within a three year period according to officials.

If approved, work on the project will get started in May.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook