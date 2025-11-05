EATON RAPIDS, Mich — The Eaton County Land Bank has acquired the historic Horner mill site in Eaton Rapids for just $10, with plans to transform the long-vacant property.



The historic Horner mill site has been purchased by the Eaton County Land Bank for $10.

The property has been vacant and deteriorating for decades, becoming an eyesore in the community.

Local officials plan to clean up the site, demolish the buildings, and work with the community to determine its future use.

WATCH: Historic Eaton Rapids landmark gets new life after $10 sale

Eaton County Land Bank takes ownership of deteriorating Eaton Rapids site

For the price of a 2 coney dogs at T & D Coney or a wrap at Mark's Place, the Eaton County Land Bank has purchased one of Eaton Rapids' most notable vacant properties.

The historic Horner mill site, which has sat empty and deteriorating for decades, is now under local ownership after being acquired for just $10.

"The land bank exists to bring back blighted properties and put them into productive uses," said Dairus Reynnet, Eaton County Treasurer and Chair of the Land Bank.

The property holds significant meaning for many longtime residents of the community.

"Many of us that were born and raised in this town have connections to the Horner mill property. My own grandmother worked here for several years," said Pam Colestock, Eaton Rapids Mayor.

"But obviously at this point, it's been left to just deteriorate for far too long, and it's been an eyesore in our community," Colestock said.

Martha Hoffman, who moved to Eaton Rapids in 1967, has watched the property sit vacant for decades.

"I grew up in Charlotte, but I wouldn't live any other place now," Hoffman said.

She's kept an eye on the property over the years without seeing much change.

"It hasn't been anything, you just kinda wonder what's going to happen," Hoffman said.

Hoffman expressed optimism about the new ownership.

"Well, I'm hoping that it means they'll either take it down or find something really good to do with it," Hoffman said.

According to Mayor Colestock, the next steps include cleaning up the site and demolishing the buildings. From there, city officials will collaborate with the Land Bank to determine the property's future use.

The buildings are being demolished due to safety and environmental concerns.

"They've already said they're going to work with us to bring something here that's going to be right for the community," Colestock said.

Reynnet indicated that residents will see progress in phases over the next few years as the redevelopment plans take shape.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.