CHARLOTTE, Mich — About 70% of people entering the Eaton County jail struggle with substance abuse or mental health issues, according to officials. The sheriff's office is working to address this growing problem through a specialized treatment program.



The Residential Substance Abuse Treatment program has been operating in the Eaton County jail since 2017.

Between 20 and 30 inmates participate in the comprehensive program each month.

Officials believe the program could help reduce neighborhood crime related to substance abuse.



WATCH: Eaton County jail program helps inmates overcome addiction

Eaton County jail program aims to tackle substance abuse issues among inmates

We spoke with Charlotte neighbor Mike Sanchez, who has witnessed friends enter the Eaton County jail while battling drug addictions.

"Well, it's sad to see," Sanchez said. "Really they just fall into it because of boredom, and family problems, and money problems."

This issue has become increasingly common at the Eaton County jail, according to leadership.

"We're looking at approximately 70 percent of people that come into our jail have some form of substance abuse or mental health issues," said Eaton County Undersheriff Jeffrey Cook.

Cook says his team closely monitors these statistics and works daily to combat substance abuse among inmates through a specialized program.

"In 2017, we adopted a formal program called residential substance abuse treatment," Cook said.

The in-house program is available to selected inmates and provides comprehensive care.

"The inmates receive a very comprehensive masters degree level therapists and also an assessment from our medical department for substance abuse disorders," Cook said.

According to Cook, about 20 to 30 inmates participate in the program monthly. The long-term goal is straightforward – reducing drug-related crime in the community.

"Community members that have suffered from larceny from auto, to retail frauds to businesses, where things are being stole those go down when certain people are recovering this help," Cook said.

When asked if the program is especially needed after a recent failed millage, Cook responded, "Every little bit helps."

The sheriff's office is seeking approximately $200,000 in federal funding for the program this year. County commissioners are expected to vote Wednesday on whether to apply for these funds.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.