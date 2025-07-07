Eaton County Fair kicks off Monday, celebrating 170 years of history

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Preparations were well underway Sunday for this year's Eaton County Fair despite pouring rain. The annual event begins Monday and brings both new attractions and traditional favorites to Charlotte.

The fair celebrates its 170th anniversary this year, marking a significant milestone in Eaton County history.

New attractions include a glass blower and a comedian/farmer/magician among the traditional fair offerings.

Admission costs $7 for everyone 6 years or older, while children under 6 can attend for free.

WATCH: Eaton County Fair celebrates 170 years

Eaton County Fair celebrates 170 years

I spoke to Pete Farrell, who's preparing for his second fair as a board member, about what attendees can look forward to this year.

"Lots of stuff going on here. We have some new side events here that are coming in. A glass blower, and a comedian farmer magician, so that's new this year," Farrell said.

Even with the unique additions to this year's lineup, Farrell emphasized that community involvement remains at the heart of the fair experience.

"It's very rewarding with the kids. When they do their shows out back, it gives them the opportunity to show off what they've done," Farrell said.

This year's fair isn't just about entertainment - it's a celebration of local history.

"I just found out the other day this fair has been here for 170 years. That's a long time," Farrell said.

The fair offers something for everyone, from rides and entertainment to a variety of food options, Farrell tells me.

"Monday through Saturday. We kick it off in the morning, it goes all day. The rides kick on on Tuesday," Farrell said.

You can find a complete schedule of daily events here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

