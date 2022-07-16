Eaton County Fair expected to draw thousands to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The Eaton County Fair is happening this week in Charlotte, and it's expected to draw thousands.

The fair runs through Saturday and features carnival rides, tractor pulls, livestock sales, horse and pony classes and, of course, entertainment.

The gates open at 9 a.m. and carnival rides start up at 3 p.m.

Admission is $6 for everyone 6 years or older, and anyone under 6 is free.

We have a link to the daily fair schedule here.

