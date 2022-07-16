Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodCharlotte - Eaton Rapids

Actions

Eaton County Fair expected to draw thousands to Charlotte

Fair runs through Saturday, July 16
The Eaton County Fair is happening this week in Charlotte and its expected to draw thousands \\
The Eaton County Fair is happening this week in Charlotte and its expected to draw thousands.
Posted at 8:10 PM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15 20:10:57-04

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The Eaton County Fair is happening this week in Charlotte, and it's expected to draw thousands.

The fair runs through Saturday and features carnival rides, tractor pulls, livestock sales, horse and pony classes and, of course, entertainment.

The gates open at 9 a.m. and carnival rides start up at 3 p.m.

Admission is $6 for everyone 6 years or older, and anyone under 6 is free.

We have a link to the daily fair schedule here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Erica Murphy

Erica Murphy

1:21 PM, Mar 03, 2021

Charlotte & Eaton Rapids

Neighborhood Reporter

Erica Murphy

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter