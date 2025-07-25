Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Eaton County commissioners holding special budget meeting amid 'budget crisis'

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The Eaton County Board of Commissioners will hold a special budget meeting on Friday as officials continue to address what they're calling a budget crisis.

This marks the third special meeting since voters rejected two separate tax questions on the ballot, forcing county leaders to consider additional cuts.

"The Commissioners are going to look at once again, external agencies; they're more to cut there. Should we try to fund more? Is there anywhere else within department offices that we can easily cut so I suspect on Friday you will see a whole lot more cuts coming," Logan Bailey, communications director, said.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in Charlotte.

