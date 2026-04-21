CHARLOTTE, Mich — Significant storms have left their mark on Eaton County, leading officials to declare a local state of emergency as financial resources are stretched.



Eaton County declared a local state of emergency following weeks of severe weather.

Officials are evaluating damage to see if the county meets thresholds for state or federal aid.

Homeowners with uninsured losses are urged to document their damage to help build a case for assistance.

Eaton County Emergency Manager Ryan Wilkinson said the county is currently evaluating the widespread damage to determine the next steps for funding.

WATCH: Eaton County assesses storm damage after emergency declaration

Eaton County assesses storm damage after emergency declaration

"Right now we’re in fact finding mode across the state," Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson explained that documenting the destruction is a crucial step toward securing outside financial assistance for the county.

"If we hit certain thresholds then the governor may seek a presidential disaster declaration, if we don't meet those thresholds then it may stay at the state level, and if that's the case there may be an opportunity for reimbursement through the disaster and emergency contingency fund in the future," Wilkinson said.

To help build a case for aid, officials are urging homeowners with uninsured losses, such as through basement flooding, to report their property damage.

"Give us some data, give us some information, so that way we can submit it with our claim- continue some assessment, and see if we can get some programs turned on to even help at the individual household level," Wilkinson said.

For residents like Dylan Dunklee, Tuesday provided a long-awaited breather following weeks of relentless weather.

"They’ve been pretty wicked, we got a nice view over here, big old open fields, we got a nice view of it all," Dunklee said.

Earlier this month, continuing rainfall completely washed away part of Dunklee's street, creating hazards and drawing onlookers to the area.

"A lot of roads down, a lot of traffic, people wanting to see the damage and stuff," Dunklee said.

Despite the impacts, Dunklee noted that conditions are finally starting to improve.

"A lot of the water seems that it’s going down, a lot of the roads seem to be going back up," Dunklee said.

Dunklee said he looks forward to seeing his street repaired and is glad to see officials addressing the problem.

"It's awesome to hear they’re jumping on this and trying to help the best way that they can," Dunklee said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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