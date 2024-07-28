Early in-person voting begins in our neighborhoods

Early in-person voting is well underway in all towns across the state.

City leaders tell me it's one of the most important days of the year.

Watch the video above to learn about early in-person voting

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Early in-person voting is well underway in all towns across the state. City leaders tell me it's one of the most important days of the year.

" Vote early and vote often," Co-Chair Reo Elementary Devyne Lloyd said.

Saturday marked the first day of early in-person voting for the August 6th primary. Thanks to a constitutional amendment passed by voters in 2022, this is in addition to early absentee voting.

"Early voting is a great opportunity to come in and put your ballot in that tabulator just like you would on election day," Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope said.

Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope believes the early voting process is vital for community members.

"We would love for people to get used to the fact we have early voting; it's really important. I think it will make a huge difference in the November election," Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope said

Swope tells me they learned from their experiences in February with early voting and have made it easier for the community to vote early.

"You actually have the right now to take that ballot that you filled out and bring it to an early voting site, you have the best of both worlds," Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope said

Co-Chair at Reo Elementary Devyne Lloyd believes community members' participation in the electoral process is how they make their voices heard and usher in the change they would like to see.

"It is extremely important, especially for elections like this where there is a front and backside," Co-Chair Reo Elementary Devyne Lloyd said.

"To do your research to know who and what you're voting for to help support your community," Co-Chair Reo Elementary Devyne Lloyd said

Early voting ends next Sunday, August 4th. Click here to find polling locations in your neighborhood.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook