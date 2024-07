(WXYZ) — The 2024 election season is in full swing with the primary on Aug. 6 and the general election scheduled on Nov. 5.

In Michigan, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Michigan voter information center has everything you need to know about the election.

Make sure you know your polling place ahead of time, and double-check to find out if your location has changed.

FIND YOUR POLLING LOCATION HERE