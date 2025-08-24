Cure Clark 5K event raises awareness and critical funds for Sanfilippo syndrome

CHARLOTTE, Mich — More than 140 people gathered at Country Mill Farms in Charlotte for the Cure Clark 5K to raise awareness and funds for Sanfilippo syndrome.



"Thank you everyone for being here and today we run or walk for Clark and for a cure," said Cloey Willmore.

According to the Cure Sanfilippo Foundation website, the genetic disorder is like Alzheimer's and dementia, but in children.

Clark's parents, Japheth and Cloey Willmore, explained how vital community support is in their fight against Sanfilippo.

"Clark is in a clinical trial and those are pretty much funded by kind of grassroots efforts because it is rare and there's not a lot of funding for research into San Filippo so these events allow clinical trials to be put on so hopefully find a treatment or a cure," Japheth Willmore said.

Currently, there is no FDA approved treatment or cure for Sanfilippo syndrome, but research is ongoing.

