CHARLOTTE, Mich — With a packed parking lot and school kids on wagon rides for field trips, it’s clear that apple and pumpkin picking season is in full swing here at Country Mill Farms.



Country Mill Farms is experiencing a busy fall season as cooler weather draws more visitors.

Families and school groups are enjoying pumpkin patches, apple orchards, wagon rides, and field trips.

Pumpkins and apples are selling quickly, owner encourages visitors to come now before supplies run low.

Steve Tennes, owner of Country Mill Farms, says the shift to cooler fall weather was long-awaited.

WATCH: Cooler Weather Boosts Local Turnout for Fall Farm Activities in Charlotte

“This cooler weather just tells everybody to remember that fall tradition, when they were kids, you know, going out to the cider mill and the pumpkin patch and having that cider and donut it just brings back those memories, we’re really glad the hot weather is behind us.” said Tennes.

Tennes says pumpkins and apples are going fast, so don’t wait until late October to get them.



