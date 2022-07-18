Construction projects in Charlotte, Grand Ledge starting this week

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Starting Monday morning, the ramp from M-50 to northbound Interstate 69 near Charlotte will be closed for three months.

Constructions crews will be working on the I-69 ramp over the Southern Railroad tracks which will include deck replacement and structural steel repairs and painting.

"This work will provide a smoother and safer crossing over the railroad, as well as extend the service life of this structure," the Michigan Department of Transportation website said.

Another project in Grand Ledge will begin Tuesday with the resurfacing on two segments of M-43.

One lane will be closed in both directions between Marketplace Boulevard and Broadbent Road and from Nixon Road to Jenne Street.

That project is expected to be completed by Thursday.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook