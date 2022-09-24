City of Charlotte seeks new fire chief for the second time this year

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The city of Charlotte is looking to fill a very important role. The search is on for a new fire chief because the current chief has resigned.

The Charlotte Fire Department serves more than 20,000 people with the help of the Rural Fire Department but is now working without a leader.

Mark Jordan took on the role back in April, but medical challenges are preventing him from carrying out his duties, so he recently stepped aside.

This is the second time this year the city has had to find someone to lead its fire division.

"The fire chief that he replaced had been here for about six months. He had left due to personal issues. He decided to step down but did stay on until we found a replacement," said City Manager Erin LaPere.

Now, the city's search is on, again.

LaPere says the city has cast a wide net posting to both state and local municipal sites.

The ideal replacement would have previously led a team.

"Our department is a hybrid fire department. It has lots of volunteer firefighters and is a bigger sized department and covers 15,000 square miles. So we're going to be looking for someone who has prior experience whether that's being a chief or a command officer," said Mayor Michael Armitage.

In the meantime, LaPere says fire employees are filling in the gap.

"The six full-time employees have really stepped up to take on some of the operational things. In terms of administrative duties, I've been filling in in that regard," LaPere said.

Applications for the fire chief position must be submitted by Sept. 30.

The city will do its first round of interviews for candidates soon after that deadline.

