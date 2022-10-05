City of Charlotte replacing roof on City Hall with American Rescue Plan Act funds

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Charlotte's City Hall is getting a new roof, and this project has been a long time coming.

It has been over 20 years since the city replaced the roof on City Hall.

But this month, work started up to completely redo the building's topside.

The project is expected to take about three weeks to complete and is using money from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund it.

City Hall will remain open during construction, but officials are asking everyone to be careful entering and exiting the building and parking lot.

