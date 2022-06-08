City of Charlotte invites residents to discuss the spending of COVID relief money

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The city of Charlotte has approximately $877,000 in COVID-19 relief money available to fund certain projects.

City officials are asking residents to give feedback on how they should spend it at the Charlotte City Council workshop meeting on Thursday.

The money has been made available through the American Rescue Plan Act.

In May, the city conducted a survey seeking ideas for how to spend the funds.

Residents can join the council on Thursday to talk about the funds and the results of the survey.

