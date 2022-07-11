City of Charlotte honors local hero with his own day

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — On Sunday, the city of Charlotte came together to recognize July 10 as Chuck Jenson Day.

Jenson is the president of The Fraternal Order of Eagles in Charlotte. Not only was he honored with his own day, he was also inducted into the Michigan Fraternal Order of Eagles Hall of Fame.

“I didn’t do anything by myself, I had a lot of wonderful people," Jenson said on Sunday. "My eagle brothers and my eagle sisters from all around the state, I have been honored to do so many wonderful things."

Jenson has served his community for years. He was the grand marshal of the parade, he’s carried the Olympic torch and has raised over $1 million for Fraternal Order of Eagles charities.

“He exemplifies what our organization is all about and that's people helping people and that’s Chuck Jenson to a T,” said Aerie Secretary Jeff Christensen.

While Jenson is grateful for all of the honors, giving back to his community was all part of a promise he made long ago.

“I lost my father when I was 15, there was a lot of people who did a lot of things for my family, and I vowed, when I got 16, that when I get to be able to grow up, I’m gonna give it back.”

And throughout his life, Jenson has continued to do exactly that.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook