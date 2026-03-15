Helping Hands Food Pantry broke ground Saturday on a new expansion aimed at increasing its capacity to serve Charlotte families.



The nearly 4,000-square-foot expansion is part of the 2025 Expanding Hope campaign and will add space for fresh and frozen foods and more parking.

The $428,000 project has already raised more than $300,000, but the pantry still needs just over $90,000 to remain debt free.

Executive Director Amanda Thompson said the pantry has gone from a 30-day food supply to just one week, making the expansion critical to serving more families.

The nearly 4,000-square-foot addition is part of the pantry's 2025 Expanding Hope—A Bold Step Toward a Stronger Future Expansion Campaign. The expansion will increase space for fresh and frozen foods and add more parking spots.

WATCH: Charlotte's Helping Hands Food Pantry breaks ground on expansion

Charlotte's Helping Hands Food Pantry breaks ground on expansion

Executive Director Amanda Thompson said the pantry has been serving a growing number of neighbors and is running low on storage capacity.

"We designed this building to house a 30-day supply. We're now down to just one week. This will really increase our capacity and set us up to serve more families for years to come," Thompson said.

The project carries a total cost of $428,000. More than $300,000 has already been raised through grants, partners, and donations. The pantry still needs to raise just over $90,000 to remain debt free through the completion of the project.

Thompson said the expansion is expected to be complete in September or October.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.