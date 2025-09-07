CHARLOTTE, Mich — Thousands of people packed the streets of downtown Charlotte on Saturday morning for the annual Frontier Days parade, marking the beginning of a day filled with community celebration and tradition.



The annual Frontier Days event in Charlotte brings multiple generations together to celebrate community traditions.

This year's festival introduced a new Kids Market for vendors under 18 to develop entrepreneurial skills.

Attendees describe the event as an "iconic tradition" that creates lasting memories for families.

WATCH: Charlotte Frontier Days celebrates community and tradition with parade and festivities

Charlotte's Frontier Days event continues tradition of community celebration

I spent the day at Charlotte's Frontier Days exploring the connections and traditions behind this beloved community event.

After the morning parade where neighbors lined downtown streets to watch the procession and collect candy, attendees moved on to enjoy other festivities throughout the day.

"We went to the parade, we've gotten some great pretzels and we're going to be heading to the rodeo tonight," one festival-goer shared.

Theresa Bell has been attending Frontier Days for over 40 years, bringing generations of her family to the event.

"It means everything, it's just a big family getting together and it's just been a tradition over the years and now I get to bring my grandkids," Bell said.

"I love it coming home and getting to share it with my kids, It's a great memory," said, Carrie Breen

Festival organizer Kim Weicht says that's exactly what the event is all about.

"Frontier Days is community, that's all it is," Weicht said.

"It's the memories, it's the nostalgia of it all, it's the running by something and saying, 'Oh my gosh, I remember doing that as a kid with my mom and dad,'" she explained.

This year's festival introduced a new opportunity for younger community members - a Kids Market specifically for vendors under 18 years old.

Organizer Brandy Haeck expressed enthusiasm about the new addition.

"It teaches them business skills, entrepreneur skills, it teaches them what we go through as vendors each and every day," Haeck said.

Bell told me she plans to continue bringing her family to Frontier Days for years to come.

"You know Charlotte Frontier Days, it's just an iconic tradition and memory for everyone in the community," Bell said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.