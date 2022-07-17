Charlotte residents are invited to Board of Review special meeting

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The Charlotte Board of Review is inviting the public out to a special meeting this week.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at City Hall in the community room on the lower level.

The Board will look at several items related to the property tax assessment roll.

Some of the items that may be discussed at the meeting include: the granting of a principal residence exemption, granting a disabled veteran exemption, and granting agricultural exemptions.

Any resident who needs assistance to participate in the meeting can contact the city clerk's office.

You can find more information here:

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook