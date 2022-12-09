Charlotte Public Schools hosts holiday sock drive to help SIREN Eaton Shelter

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Charlotte Public Schools is holding a sock drive to help out a local shelter.

Socks are an essential for people experiencing homelessness. Many advocates say this segment of the population goes through several pairs in a month's time.

There are two drop-off locations for the sock drive.

The drive ends on Dec. 15 and will benefit the SIREN/Eaton shelter.

