Charlotte Public Schools hosts holiday sock drive to help SIREN Eaton Shelter

Posted at 10:04 AM, Dec 09, 2022
CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Charlotte Public Schools is holding a sock drive to help out a local shelter.

Socks are an essential for people experiencing homelessness. Many advocates say this segment of the population goes through several pairs in a month's time.

There are two drop-off locations for the sock drive.

The drive ends on Dec. 15 and will benefit the SIREN/Eaton shelter.

Erica Murphy

