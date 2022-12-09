Charlotte Public Schools hosts holiday sock drive to help SIREN Eaton Shelter

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Charlotte Public Schools is holding a sock drive to help out a local shelter.
Socks are an essential for people experiencing homelessness. Many advocates say this segment of the population goes through several pairs in a month's time.
There are two drop-off locations for the sock drive.
The drive ends on Dec. 15 and will benefit the SIREN/Eaton shelter.
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.