CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The Charlotte Public Schools Board of Education is looking to fill a five-month vacancy, and anyone interested in applying has until Friday to pitch their hat in the ring.

The school district listed the opening on its Facebook page asking for anyone interested to apply by emailing their completed application to April Delecki, the school board secretary, or by mailing it to:

Charlotte Public Schools Administrative Offices

Attention: Board of Education

378 State Street

Charlotte, MI 48813

The position is a five-month term ending in December. The board currently has seven members. Members are elected on even-numbered years and serve six-year terms.

Applications are due by July 29.

If you'd like to apply, click here.

