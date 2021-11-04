Charlotte schools to close Friday due to COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Charlotte Public Schools will be closed on Friday due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

"With recent rising cases in our area, we are experiencing staff capacity concerns, which significantly affects our services to students," Superintendent Mandy Stewart wrote in an email.

"Reviewing our returning staff for next week, it looks as though this will be only a one day closure, and we should be able to be back open for next week," she added.

State data from Monday shows 21 COVID-19 cases linked to Charlotte Upper Elementary School.

