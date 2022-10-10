Charlotte Police will no longer be first on the scene for Eaton Township

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Residents and businesses in Eaton Township may notice a change in the last month.

The Charlotte Police department will no longer be the first to respond to calls due to several changes at the county and local level.

"We're busier than we've ever been and being shorter staffed it makes it difficult to provide those services for areas where the tax dollars don't pay our salaries," said Charlotte police chief, Paul Brentar

Brentar says he currently has a staff of 14 officers out on the roads but should have 16. That's forcing the city to make some tough decisions which now includes not being the first on the scene for calls that come from an area just outside the city.

"Our concern was that if there was an incident and both of our officers are there (Eaton Township) but there's no Eaton County Sheriff to respond what happens if there's an incident in the city?" said city manager, Erin LaPere.

Back in September the Eaton County Sheriff's office cut patrols in "out county" areas like Eaton Township between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m.

Brentar says he knows the Sheriff has been talking with other agencies about it.

"He's talked to the State Police about that and they are going to be the one's responsible for it," said Brentar.

So who will be first on the scene when someone calls for police out in Eaton Township now?

"They are gonna have to figure that out between those two agencies," said Brentar.

Charlotte police have been responding to calls in Eaton Township for at least 20 years, this change went in effect in mid-September.

Brentar stresses that his officers will still come out and assist MSP or the Eaton County Sheriff when needed.

