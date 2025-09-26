Charlotte parent concerned about potential budget cuts as state lawmakers work toward agreement

CHARLOTTE, Mich — As Michigan lawmakers continue working towards a state budget, parents across the neighborhoods wonder what would happen to school programs without funding.



Beth Monroe has three children in Charlotte High School who benefit from state-funded programs.

State lawmakers made progress in budget talks Thursday night, but no final agreement has been reached.

Without a school budget in place before October, programs like Eaton Regional Education Service Agency (RESA) could face funding challenges.

WATCH: CHARLOTTE PARENT VOICES CONCERNS OVER MICHIGAN BUDGET BATTLE

Charlotte parent voices concerns over Michigan budget battle

I spoke with Beth Monroe in Charlotte just hours before state budget talks saw some progression Thursday night.

Monroe has three children attending Charlotte High School, each participating in various programs that depend on state funding.

"My senior is doing the welding program this year through Eaton RESA," Monroe said.

Programs like Eaton RESA require state education funding to continue operating. Without a school budget in place, funding for these and other programs may be at risk.

Monroe is concerned this could lead to fewer opportunities for students to develop skills outside the traditional classroom setting.

"We live in difficult times and there's only so much money to go around and I get some people are trying to cut some things from the budget and see if we can save money," Monroe said.

Like many parents across Michigan, Monroe continues to wait and see where budget negotiations go and whether lawmakers can reach an agreement before October.

"I think they're going to figure it out but if they don't I guess we're just going to have to buckle up and hold on," Monroe said.

When asked to summarize the entire budget situation in Michigan, Monroe's response was simple: "Frustrating."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.