CHARLOTTE, Mich — For Earth Day, neighbors in Charlotte are taking their spring cleaning outside to clean up litter left around the city.



Volunteers and city officials gathered Tuesday to pick up trash around Charlotte.

Littering in Michigan can result in fines ranging from $800 to $5,000 depending on the volume for a first time offense.

The cleanup effort included local residents, City Council member Jeff Christensen, and the Charlotte Rotary.

Charlotte City Council member Jeff Christensen is one of the neighbors coming together Wednesday to clean up areas around the city.

WATCH: Charlotte neighbors clean up city litter to help celebrate Earth Day

Charlotte neighbors clean up city litter to help celebrate Earth Day

"Now we're out here at the state parking," Christensen said.

While volunteers handle the physical work of the cleanup, contributing to the mess can come with a cost. Littering fines in Michigan are based on volume. For small amounts, it is a civil infraction carrying a fine of up to $800. Once litter exceeds three cubic feet, the charge becomes a criminal misdemeanor with fines up to $2,500 for a first offense.

Christensen encourages neighbors to keep in mind the additional effort and fines that come along with littering.

"When you're driving down the road, and you have the inkling to throw something out the window, don't, it’s a lot of work to pick this stuff up especially in the fence line and in this tall grass," Christensen said.

The effort finished off Wednesday night with neighbors from the Charlotte Evening Rotary Club and Friends of Eaton County Animals joining in with more neighbors.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.