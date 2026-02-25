CHARLOTTE, Mich — Dozens of Charlotte neighbors braved frigid temperatures Tuesday at Charlotte High School to show support for Special Olympics athletes.



The event raised money for Special Olympics athletes and Unified Champion School programs.

Best friends Andi Rinehart and Myah Hampton said the jump holds purpose.

Hampton is a Special Olympics athlete competing in swimming.

The annual "freezin for a reason" event drew participants of all ages to the chilly waters in a show of community spirit and support.

WATCH: Charlotte neighbors brave the cold for Special Olympics Polar Plunge

Charlotte neighbors brave the cold for Special Olympics Polar Plunge

Best friends Andi Rinehart and Myah Hampton said the jump holds purpose for them personally.

"To help special O and support for my friend and my brother who is also in special O," Rinehart said.

Hampton said the event is about more than just the plunge.

"And to also raise money for the special olympics so that way they can go to central have some fun there swim some events get together, show sportsmanship," Hampton said.

The money raised will help support athletes like Hampton on their journey and Unified Champion School programs.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.