Charlotte mom says her son was assaulted on a school bus and leaders need to step up

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The mom of a student in Charlotte Public Schools says her child was assaulted on a district school bus.

After taking that story to the district, she's now left with more questions than answers.

"He was assaulted by a young lady. Stomped over 10 times. Boot prints all over his jersey," said Tina Curtis.

Curtis says the attack on Halloween left her 9-year-old with a broken collar bone and mental distress.

"He comes up with excuses like, 'Oh I've got a belly ache.' I mean he's going and sucking it up, but it's not the physical side you're seeing. It's the mental side of that," said Curtis.

She filed a police report and reached out to district officials.

FOX 47 News also reached out to the district. They said the case was fully investigated, and in a statement said, "Consequences are given if there is evidence that a violation of our safety expectations occur. This can also include steps for future safety and prevention of student behaviors."

Curtis says the attacker was suspended from the bus.

Curtis wants the district to do more and plans to take her concerns to the next school board meeting.

She hopes leaders will offer up some better solutions this time around.

