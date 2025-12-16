Charlotte mayor, pro-tem resign; city manager to leave in February

CHARLOTTE, Mich — A series of high-profile resignations is creating uncertainty for Charlotte residents as the city loses key leadership positions within a short timeframe.



City Manager Rob Hillard submitted his resignation after serving about a year and a half, planning to leave in February

Mayor Tim Lewis and Mayor Pro-tem Michael Duweck have both resigned from their positions

The resignation situation will be discussed at the next city council meeting on Monday, December 22

Donna Bradbury, a 35-year Charlotte resident, expressed concern about the wave of departures affecting city leadership.

"It's kinda worrisome," Bradbury said.

The longtime resident recently learned about Hillard's resignation notice and was surprised to hear about the additional departures.

"There's something wrong, somebody needs to do something about it," Bradbury said.

Attempts to reach Lewis and Duweck for comment were unsuccessful. Hillard declined to comment about his departure, which is scheduled for February.

Some residents were unaware of the full scope of the resignations affecting city hall.

"Well I didn't know about the Mayor and Mayor pro them I just heard about the manager and about how much it's going to cost to find another one," Bradbury said.

A Tuesday afternoon meeting discussing city manager relations and retention was canceled. City leaders indicated the resignation situation will be addressed at Monday's city council meeting.

The Charlotte city clerk, who submitted her resignation notice in October, told me she resigned due to personal reasons, unrelated to this matter.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

