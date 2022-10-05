Charlotte hosts Halloween Almost Midnight Madness

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — It's time to start thinking about those Halloween costumes.

The city of Charlotte is planning to host a family-friendly Halloween event at the Eaton County Fairgrounds.

The Halloween Almost Midnight Madness takes place on Oct. 24.

The event features games and activities and is being sponsored by Sparrow Eaton Hospital.

The festivities kick off at 4 p.m. and lasts until 7 p.m.

There's no charge, anyone planning to attend is welcome to wear a Halloween costume.

