Charlotte had their annual Festival of Oddities event last Saturday

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Spooky season came early in Charlotte on Saturday as the city hosted their annual Festival of Oddities with some cool new additions.

The community came out to Charlotte's annual Festival of Oddities, and they weren't disappointed, and the local businesses were just as pleased.

"Our local businesses within our vicinity have had some of the very best day as a business they've ever had a little local deli ran out of bread. I mean it's just it's wonderful," Julie Kimmer, Courthouse Square Museum manager, said.

The mission of the Festival of Oddities is to provide support to local small businesses and artists all while offering the community a fun, unique experience, and they did just that. Items from coloring books to jewelry to clothing to food were being sold as well as a visit to the haunted museum.

"Courthouse Square Association is a private entity. It's a nonprofit entity that takes care of the three jilt buildings from courthouse that the courthouse square owns. And you know, it's they're fairly expensive, these large, old historic structures to take care of. So Jen came to us with this idea of of having the festival here. It's just been wonderful," Kimmer explained.

All proceeds made from the Festival of Oddities goes toward the upkeep of the Courthouse Square Museum, and judging by the community turn out, it'll be a great year for donations.

