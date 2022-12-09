Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodCharlotte - Eaton Rapids

Actions

Charlotte Fire Department, Bella Grande hosts toy drive for holidays

screen-shot-2022-12-08-at-8.36.34 PM.png
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 47 News/Erica Murphy
screen-shot-2022-12-08-at-8.36.34 PM.png
Posted at 11:11 AM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 11:11:05-05

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Charlotte Fire Department firefighters are pitching in to help a community effort aimed at making sure children have a gift underneath the Christmas tree.

The fire department is working with a local resale shop, Bella Grande, to fill the front store window with lots of toys for area children.

Bella Grande sits on South Cochran Avenue in the city's business district.

Anyone interested in donating can simply stop by and drop off a new toy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Erica Murphy

Erica Murphy

1:21 PM, Mar 03, 2021

Charlotte & Eaton Rapids

Neighborhood Reporter

Erica Murphy

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter