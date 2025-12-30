Charlotte city manager describes staff turnover as government crisis

CHARLOTTE, Mich — Charlotte's outgoing city manager is describing significant staffing challenges as a crisis, pointing to widespread turnover that has affected multiple levels of city government.



Nearly 30 recommendations have been provided to help future leadership navigate ongoing organizational concerns

The city council filled its last vacant spot Monday after Kevin Fullerton was appointed mayor

City Manager Rob Hillard describes the situation as a "crisis" due to organizational concerns and significant staff turnover over the past year and a half

"It's really referencing organizational concerns, that I've observed, the evidence obviously is the significant turnover in the past year and a half," Rob Hillard said.

Hillard has developed ideas to address the staff turnover issues affecting Charlotte city government operations.

The mayor and mayor pro tem resigned in early December following Hillard's announcement that he would leave his role on Feb. 3, a move that surprised many in the community.

"It's very mysterious why we've got people leaving," one resident said.

Monday's city council meeting filled the last vacant spot on the council, which was left empty after Kevin Fullerton was appointed mayor.

A list of nearly 30 recommendations from Hillard were also discussed during the meeting.

"The list itself is intended to help future city managers and council members navigate through where we are. The city of Charlotte is a very ambitious city. There's a lot of energy and excitement around it but at the end of the day when we have continual turnover that does create concerns," Hillard said.

The council's next big task will be finding a new city manager to replace Hillard. they will meet next on Monday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. at city hall.

