Charlotte City Council to appoint new council member tonight

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The Charlotte City Council is interviewing four applicants for the council’s open District 1 seat tonight.

This comes after Council member Christopher Lake from District 1 resigned April 21 because he was moving outside of the city.

“We have Jeffrey Christensen. He's been involved in the community and nonprofits,” said Michael Armitage, the mayor of Charlotte. “We have Michael Duweck, who is currently on the Planning Commission for the city. Zach Story has been involved in the Parks Commission and has run for City cCouncil in the past. And then we also Kenneth Wirt, who previously was mayor several years ago.”

One of them will be appointed to represent the city’s east side.

“I think all four candidates are very qualified,” Armitage said, adding that it is going to be a tough decision for the city council.

“Normally we're elected into these positions. Now, we're in a position where we have to appoint somebody, so we want to make sure that we do our due diligence to make sure that we pick the right candidate for the community until that can be filled by an election, which would be held in 2023,” he said.

In November of 2023 the seat will be on the ballot, along with the council’s District 2 seat, which is also vacant. Council Member Ronald Horvath resigned on May 2.

“He gave a written 30-day notice of resignation after he had made a motion to hire a consultant for grant writing, and that motion did not pass,” Armitage said. “After that vote, he announced his resignation.”

The City Council is still looking for a replacement. To be considered for appointment, candidates have to be a resident of District 2 and a registered voter of the district for six months.

“I think it's important to have a full council to be able to represent different viewpoints within the community,” Armitage said.

He said the two new appointed council members will be facing their probably biggest responsibility of the year.

“In beginning of June, we'll be looking at approving the budget. So, whoever it is that is selected for either position is going to be faced with a major vote right at the beginning of their term,” he said.

Applications for the second district council seat, representing the west side of the city, can be submitted until 12 p.m. on June 3.

