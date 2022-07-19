CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The city of Charlotte is updating a sign ordinance that’s been on the books for well over a decade.

The revamped ordinance is inspired by a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that makes it mandatory for municipalities to have fair guidelines for all different kinds of signs.

Charlotte’s City Council approved the new sign ordinance at its July 5 meeting, after realizing that the city needed to update the policy because of the newer sign technologies and the ruling by the Court.

Under the revised ordinance, officials will have the authority to grant “historical status” to signs that fall outside the current guidelines.

For example, signs like the Eaton County Theatre sign would be exempt from any future changes in the sign ordinance.

City Manager Erin LaPere says there are quite a few changes.

“We will now allow for more electronic changeable signs in our commercial areas. We had allowed them in a very limited way before so this expands it a little bit," LaPere said. "In our central business district, we’ve really expanded the number and size for all sign types. One of the goals of this ordinance was to allow for the downtown area to really get creative."

LaPere tells FOX 47 News the new ordinance goes into effect on the July 29.

Under the new provisions, the use of "tube man" signs or "flutter flags" are no longer allowed.

Officials tell FOX 47 the new ordinance language makes it easier to code enforcers and the public to understand.

To review the new ordinance, click here .

