Charlotte appoints new mayor following resignations of key city officials

After Charlotte's city manager announced he would be stepping down in February, the city has since seen some resignations — first from the Mayor pro tem, then the Mayor. Now, as neighbors look for answers, leaders are moving quickly to fill those seats.

"It's very mysterious why we have people leaving," said Richard Deer.

Questions are circulating throughout the neighborhood, which I took directly to the source.

I sat down with city manager Rob Hillard Tuesday to discuss his planned resignation and others that have happened.

"The big question is a lot of people are asking why there was this wave of resignations, what can you say to that?" I asked.

"I submitted my resignation for February 3rd, soon after they held some meetings to replace the city manager from there I just think it came down to certain members were ready to leave as a result of those meetings and of this process, so I don't know if there's a wave as much as a turnover in time a lot of times small towns go through that," Hillard said.

Hillard says for him, he felt now was the time to pass the baton.

"In my world I made my calculation that I've done what I can and this is the time," Hillard said.

During Monday night's Charlotte city council meeting, council member Kevin Fullerton was appointed Mayor, while planning commission chairperson Justin Brummette was selected to fill the open council seat left by the mayor pro tem, and council member Anthony Rodriguez was reaffirmed as the new mayor pro tem.

Filling the vacancy left due to the appointment of mayor has been tabled until the next meeting.

"Good and bad, I am pleased that they did choose Kevin Fullerton as mayor," said Richard Deer.

Deer is a lifelong Charlotte resident and he's kept track of how the City is being run.

"I'm not happy that they didn't finish it, that they still have one vacancy there. I sense that there is a road block of some sorts that makes no sense to me," Deer said.

Council's next meeting on December 29th will revisit the seat appointment and discuss Hillard's planned resignation.

"I know there's a lot of angst, about what's going on in Charlotte, citizens are concerned and worried, maybe certain council people and leadership but Charlotte is in great hands," Hillard said.

Deer tells me he'll continue to follow what's happening, hoping to find out more.

"Looking for more transparency from the council, and hope they can get their act together," Deer said.

The special meeting is planned for 7 p.m. on Monday December 29 at city hall.

