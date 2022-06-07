Charlotte appoints new City Council member for district 2

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — On Monday night, the Charlotte City Council appointed Joseph Chin Jr. as their newest Council member representing District 2.

Chin competed against six other candidates for the position.

Ronald Horvath, who previously held the position, resigned on May 2.

Council member Michael DuWeck was recently appointed to represent District 1, replacing Christopher Lake.

