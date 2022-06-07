Watch
Charlotte appoints new City Council member for district 2

Joseph Chin Jr, Council Member, City of Charlotte
Luisa Wiewgorra, Fox 47 News
Posted at 2:57 PM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 15:44:28-04

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — On Monday night, the Charlotte City Council appointed Joseph Chin Jr. as their newest Council member representing District 2.

Chin competed against six other candidates for the position.

Ronald Horvath, who previously held the position, resigned on May 2.

Council member Michael DuWeck was recently appointed to represent District 1, replacing Christopher Lake.

