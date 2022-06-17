Celebrate Charlotte Festival is in full swing

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The Celebrate Charlotte Festival kicked off Thursday and will go through Sunday.

Friday night, you can visit Charlotte for a car show downtown from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The car show will be followed by live music, food and drinks at Beach Market until 11 p.m.

On Saturday, there will be craft vendors on the courthouse lawn, bounce houses and other activities for children. Live music will start at 12 p.m. at the Beach Market and Congregational Commons.

On Sunday, you can celebrate Father’s Day in Charlotte with a pancake breakfast at the Eaton County Fairgrounds.

