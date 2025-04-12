Annual Eaton County Expo underway at the Eaton County Fairgrounds

The annual Eaton County Expo began Saturday at the Eaton County Fairgrounds

Many neighbors came out in support of local businesses.

Watch the video to learn about the Expo

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with some added details.)

The Eaton County Expo began Saturday at the fairgrounds in Charlotte. I caught up with vendors and businesses on why this event is so special to the community. Many neighbors came out in support of local businesses.

”It allows us to give back, meet the local community, stuff we don’t necessarily get to do as business owners,” Eagle Fit 247 owner Trevor Clough said.

Eagle Fit 247 owner Trevor Clough tells me he has enjoyed spending time in the gym his whole life. But he says even more special is seeing what getting active, can do for other people.

”My wife is in mental health, and we believe through fitness, it helps your physical health, your mental health,” Eagle Fit 247 owner Trevor Clough said.

Other businesses like Ramley Solutions can spend time at events like this to make more connections in the neighborhood.

”Connect and get to know the company more than just a phone number,” social media coordinator for Ramley Solutions, Rebecca Riley, said.

”So Ramley Home Solutions [aims] to be a one-stop shop for your home, a new roof, a new deck,” social media coordinator for Ramley Solutions, Rebecca Riley, said.

On a warmer spring day, Clough says it's amazing to see the expo grow every year.

”So many of our local businesses, as you can see, it's over 200 local businesses here to support our community,” Eagle Fit 247 owner Trevor Clough said.

The Eaton County Expo is a free event. It continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

