Body found in pond near Aurelius Township home

LANSING, Mich. — A body was found on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 4 p.m in a pond near a home in Aurelius Township.

The Ingham County Sheriff's department confirmed that they had found a body in the 2200 block of S. Onondaga Rd.

The Ingham County Sheriff's department shared that a homeowner was the person that located the body of the deceased.

The cause of death is under investigation.

Police have not identified the person who died and they say that there is nothing to indicate that residents are in danger.

Anyone with information about this case are asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff's Office at 517-676-2431

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook