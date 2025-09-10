Bellevue issues boil water advisory

BELLEVUE, Mich — The Village of Bellevue has issued a boil water advisory that is expected to remain in effect until Friday, September 12.

The advisory was issued after a positive total coliform test at one of the community's sampling sites.

Residents are advised to boil drinking water for at least two minutes before consuming it. The advisory will be lifted once the village receives a negative test result.

