Bakery, quilt shop and teen space hold ribbon cuttings in Eaton Rapids

EATON RAPIDS, Mich — Eaton Rapids has seen three ribbon cuttings in the past two weeks, with a new bakery and deli, a quilt shop, and a teen space all officially opening their doors.



Simply Stacy's, a new bakery and deli, and the Gold Thimble quilt shop have both held ribbon cuttings in Eaton Rapids in the past two weeks.

The Eaton Rapids Teen Space also celebrated a ribbon cutting, with officials saying the new location has helped double attendance.

City leaders and residents say the openings are a sign of growth and a boost for the small Michigan community.

Each of the three has something new to offer Eaton Rapids — and together, they are helping to shape the community.

For longtime residents like Shannon Rogers, who graduated from Eaton Rapids High School in 1977, the openings are a welcome sight.

"Exciting to see the storefronts fill and just to see Eaton Rapids prosper," Rogers said.

Rogers said she already has plans to visit one of the newest additions — Simply Stacy's, a bakery and deli. They cut ribbon

"Monday when I come into town I think I'm going to stop there and get some lunch before my church volunteer shift," Rogers said.

"We sell a bunch of amazing cinnamon rolls their not only delicious, but quite large as you can see," Simply Stacy's Dave Crawford said.

Another ribbon cutting was held at the Gold Thimble quilt shop — a project more than a decade in the making.

"I just wanted it to be a warm welcoming space so people could come in and learn about quilting if they don't already quilt," Gold Thimble owner Wendy Stahl said.

The third ribbon cutting was held at the Eaton Rapids Teen Space, where officials say the new location has helped double attendance.

"It is a moment to pause, look around this beautiful space, and recognize what happens when a community believes in it's young people," Eaton Rapids Teen Space's Dr. Sarah Parker said.

City leaders say the three openings together give the community a story worth celebrating.

"It's just so cool to see Eaton Rapids survive in the times, you see so many small towns shriveling up and dying and Eaton Rapids seems to welcome in new businesses," Eaton Rapids City Council member Ken Nicholas said.

Crawford said the city is the right fit for Simply Stacy's.

"I think it's really the perfect area," Crawford said.

And for Stahl, opening the Gold Thimble is the realization of a long-held dream.

"It's a dream come true," Stahl said.

