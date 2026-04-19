Annual Eaton County Expo brings neighbors together to support local businesses and community in Charlotte

The annual Eaton County Expo kicked off Saturday at the fairgrounds in Charlotte. The event is designed to bring neighbors together and highlight local organizations and businesses in Eaton County.

The annual Eaton County Expo kicked off Saturday at the Charlotte fairgrounds

The free event highlights local businesses and community organizations

Features include a food truck competition, a beer garden, and live entertainment

WATCH: Annual Eaton County Expo highlights local businesses in Charlotte

Annual Eaton County Expo highlights local businesses in Charlotte

The expo also features the fifth annual food truck competition, a beer garden and live entertainment. The free community event continues Sunday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

I spoke with neighbor Connie O’Neill, who said it was her second year in a row in attendance.

"It’s all about supporting our businesses, so if we lose our businesses, that’s not a good thing. It’s all about community support and then they give back to the community in so many other ways too,"O'Neill said. "Everybody is very friendly and it’s just like a happy gathering to see families walking through."

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