AMERICA 250: Looking back at two Medal of Honor recipients buried in Charlotte cemetery

CHARLOTTE, Mich — As America approaches its 250th anniversary, the stories of military service and sacrifice from small communities across the nation take on special significance.



Two Medal of Honor recipients from Charlotte are buried in the same cemetery.

Francis Flaherty's remains were identified through DNA and returned home in 2024 after 80 years.

The community has produced military heroes spanning from the Civil War to World War II

AMERICA 250: A LOOK AT TWO MEDAL OF HONOR RECIPIENTS BURIED IN CHARLOTTE

AMERICA 250: A look at two Medal of Honor recipients buried in Charlotte

Inside the century-old Eaton County Courthouse in downtown Charlotte, Collections Manager Deb Malewski curates exhibits that tell the stories of local military heroes whose service spans America's most defining conflicts.

"It just shows the depth of importance of our men that are serving our country and dying for us and how much we appreciate their service," Malewski said.

CHARLOTTE'S MEDAL OF HONOR HEROES: Local museum showcases military service spanning 250 years

The courthouse museum houses the story of U.S. Navy Ensign Francis Flaherty, a Charlotte native who made the ultimate sacrifice at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

Serving aboard the USS Oklahoma, Flaherty helped his shipmates escape the sinking vessel but couldn't save himself.

"[Flaherty] helped other guys get off the ship but wasn't able to himself. He died there, his body wasn't found for a while and wasn't identified when he was found," Malewski explained.

For eight decades, Flaherty's family didn't know what happened to his remains.

That changed in 2024 when DNA analysis finally confirmed his identity, allowing his body to return home to Charlotte where he was buried with full military honors at Maple Hill Cemetery.S

Marine Corps Sergeant Michael Hudson, another Charlotte native and Medal of Honor recipient, rests there as well.

Hudson earned his honor duriSg the Civil War Battle of Mobile Bay in 1864 while serving aboard the USS Brooklyn.

"Their ship was under a huge amount of fire from the Confederates and he managed to stay with his post," Malewski said.

FRENCH HONOR LOCAL WWII MEDIC: Dr. Herman Van Ark recognized 80 years after saving soldiers

The museum also preserves the story of Dr. Herman Van Ark from nearby Eaton Rapids, whose World War II service exemplified medical ethics under fire.

As an Army medic in France, Van Ark ordered his unit to treat all wounded soldiers regardless of nationality.

When German forces captured his position, the enemy general was impressed by Van Ark's compassion for German soldiers and released the American medics instead of sending them to prisoner of war camps.

"That impressed the German general so much that he released him so they didn't get sent to a POW camp or anything," Malewski noted.

Van Ark's family didn't learn the full story of his heroism until 2024, when France honored him on the 80th anniversary of the battle by naming a street in his honor.

The museum's collection also includes photographs from the 1921 funeral of Army Private Irvin Greenwalt, the first Eaton County soldier killed in World War I.

The images show hundreds of community members lining the courthouse steps and surrounding grounds.

"And they made a huge deal about it. You see they got the horses and the caissons," Malewski said, describing the elaborate military funeral that demonstrated the community's deep respect for military service.

For a small community like Charlotte, producing two Medal of Honor recipients represents an extraordinary legacy of military service that continues to inspire residents as America turns 250.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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