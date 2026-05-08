Airstreamers roll into Eaton Rapids to kick off Urban Air Festival

CHARLOTTE, Mich — The gleaming aluminum trailers are back on Main Street in Eaton Rapids, and with them comes a community that spans decades and state lines.



The Urban Air Festival kicks off this week after returning to Eaton Rapids last October following a six-year stay in Ohio.

Airstream enthusiasts are pumping hundreds of dollars per trailer into the local economy.

The event creates lasting friendships among travelers from across the Midwest according to one couple.

WATCH: AIRSTREAMERS ROLL INTO EATON RAPIDS FOR URBAN AIR FESTIVAL

Airstreamers roll into Eaton Rapids for Urban Air Festival

Dozens of Airstream enthusiasts settled in for the Urban Air Festival but these aren't your typical campground accommodations.

These vintage trailers are parked right on Main Street, creating a unique blend of Americana and small-town charm.

Danny and Dawn Bihary made the two-and-a-half hour drive from Lorain, Ohio, arriving Wednesday night.

WATCH: URBAN AIR FESTIVAL IN EATON RAPIDS BENEFITS WILDLIFE, DOWNTOWN

Urban Air festival in Eaton Rapids benefits wildlife, downtown

They've been coming to Urban Air for over a decade, and their 2006 30-foot Classic Airstream tells the story of their travels through magnets covering the refrigerator.

"We visited Wrigley Field, we have Kalamazoo," Danny said, pointing to the collection that marks their journeys across the country.

The couple has been Airstreaming for 15 years, and like many in the community, they've found that the trailers are just the beginning of what keeps them coming back.

WATCH: EATON RAPIDS CLOSES WEEKEND WITH 'BACK TO THE FUTURE' URBAN AIR EVENT FINALE

Eaton Rapids closes weekend with "Back to the Future" Urban Air event finale

"You come for the Airstream, you stay for the people. The people that you meet throughout the whole Airstream community are wonderful folks," Danny explained.

The friendships formed at events like Urban Air often span years and hundreds of miles. Danny and Dawn have friends they see just once a year at these gatherings, but the connections run deep.

The return of Urban Air to Eaton Rapids — its founding location — has been a welcome homecoming for many attendees.

The event spent six years in Ohio before returning to the Island City in October, and now participants get to experience it twice in a 12-month period.

The Biharys say the event brings an economic boost to downtown.

"The heart of the event is 'wake up downtown' which means bringing money into this. We'll drop several hundred dollars in your community here and that's us times however many trailers that's here," Danny explained.

The festival also gives back to the community in other ways. This year, proceeds from the decorating contest will benefit the local Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

For visitors and locals alike, Urban Air offers something special— a chance to step back in time while building connections that last well beyond this weekend.

The Airstreams may be the draw, but as Dawn puts it, it's the people who make it worth the drive.

The Urban Air Festival continues through the weekend, with activities including car shows, live music, and plenty of opportunities to explore these rolling pieces of American history parked right in the heart of Eaton Rapids.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted tothis platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies allreporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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