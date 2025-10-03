Airstream enthusiasts return to Eaton Rapids for Urban Air event with Back to the Future theme

EATON RAPIDS, Mich — There's a lot of shine along M-99 in Eaton Rapids as Airstream trailers have taken over Main Street for the return of the Urban Air event.



The Urban Air event features 101 Airstream trailers parked along M-99 in Eaton Rapids.

Participants have traveled from as far as Wisconsin and Georgia to attend the gathering.

This year's event celebrates the 40th anniversary of "Back to the Future" with special character appearances.

"There's only 101 trailers out here. That's a lot of silver," said Chuck Zellermayer, of Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Inside each shiny aluminum trailer is a story of how these Airstreamers assembled for this unique event.

"You meet all people from all walks of life. All ages," said Cindy Butzen, of Acworth, Georgia.

Zellermayer, donning a Milwaukee Brewers t-shirt, set out a table of candy outside his Airstream for people to take as they pass.

"This is kind of an iconic event. You don't get to camp on Main Street very often," said Zellermayer.

His best friend Scott Butzen, and his wife Cindy made the journey from Georgia to attend.

"We've been Airstreaming together the last two years," Butzen said.

These campers came for camaraderie and hope to leave with connections.

"Call it like a cruise ship on land because there are so many activities and you meet so many different people," Cindy said.

The city chose "Back to the Future" as the theme for the Urban Air event to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the popular film. As a special treat, two people dressed as Marty McFly and Doc Brown will be on hand to greet fans.

Urban Air last held an event in 2019 and canceled subsequent appearances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

