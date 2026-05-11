Airstream enthusiasts gather in Eaton Rapids for Urban Air event since its 2012 inception

Otto and Paula Rosenbusch have been making the drive from Rochester Hills to Eaton Rapids for Urban Air every year since the event's inception in 2012 — and they said they were hooked from the very beginning.

Otto and Paula Rosenbusch come to Urban Air in Eaton Rapids every year since it started.

They love the community in a historical town.

They also want to take their Airstreamer to all the National Parks.

"When we got here, we basically fell in love with it and we met so many cool people. And some of our best friends are those that we met at that first event. It was amazing," Otto Rosenbusch said.

"All those years ago. It was wonderful," Paula Rosenbusch said.

Why this couple never misses Eaton Rapids' Urban Air event

The couple originally purchased their Airstreamer with a different goal in mind.

"When I retired, I wanted to see every national park. So that's what we're gonna be doing for the next few years, is travelling the country and seeing all the national parks," Otto Rosenbusch said.

The Rosenbuschs have since visited about half of the national parks, but they said attending Urban Air remains a priority every year.

For Paula Rosenbusch, the appeal of the event goes beyond the gathering itself.

"It's a number of things. First the Airstream community in itself is wonderful, they're very community-focused. And so it's a situation where you meet people from all over the country that come together for a common purpose of going into a historical downtown area and raising money for the town," Paula Rosenbusch said.

The sense of connection is what keeps them coming back, she said.

"It's the camaraderie of like-minded people," Paula Rosenbusch said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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