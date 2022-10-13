A conversation with state Rep. Angela Witwer, candidate for Michigan House District 76

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — There are lots of candidates running in the general election this upcoming November, so do you know who you’re voting for?

We’re continuing our work getting to know all the candidates on the mid-Michigan ballots. Let’s get to know Angela Witwer, the Democratic incumbent running to represent Michigan House District 76.

“I was asked to run this is not something I sought out– not something I ever thought I would do with my life, but I saw a need, and I wanted to bring common sense work to the Legislature," said Witwer, who currently serves as the state representative for Michigan House District 71.

She is running in the newly redrawn Michigan House District 76.

Witwer has served in the Legislature since 2019 and prides herself on her work across the aisle.

“I’ve actually come through with promises to work across the aisle. This is a 50/50 district, this is not my vote, this is the vote of the people, and I work very hard to be able to bring home good things for our district," she said.

After her first few years in office, Witwer tells me she still has work to do.

“I want to continue meeting the needs of the people, making sure we have a supportive budget for the people…and pass record budgets to help our kids and schools," Witwer said.

Witwer has her sights set on a few main issues she wants to tackle, if she’s elected for this next term. Those issues include the local economy, public safety, support for the police and improving health care, especially prescription prices here in Michigan.

“I prioritize them because they’re important to the people," she said.

Witwer has been endorsed by more than 30 organizations across the state, including the Police Officers Association of Michigan, the Michigan Nurses Association and the Small Business Association of Michigan.

“I am a representative that is backed both by very conservative organizations and labor unions," Witwer said.

