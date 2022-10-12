A conversation with Jeremy Whittum, state House candidate for District 76

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Here's a look at Jeremy Whittum, who is currently running in the general election to unseat incumbent Angela Witwer.

A Republican, Whittum is a lifelong resident of Eaton Rapids, and now, he wants to represent it.

“I’m running for the 76th District in the Michigan House of Representatives," Whittum said.

He's set his sights on a few big issues that he’d like to tackle if he’s elected, but he says the biggest issue is:

“The economy, it’s the economy," he said. "Remember not that long ago, we were paying $4 for a pound of Oscar Meyer bacon? And now we’re paying eight….we’re going to have double digit inflation by the end of October… it’s the economy.”

Another top priority for Whittum is infrastructure.

“Our infrastructure in our state is failing faster than we can fix it," and he says the first step to fixing that problem is improving Michigan's workforce. "We need to build our people so that we can improve and build upon our electrical grid and we can fix our infrastructure in our declining state.”

Whittum serves on a number of local boards and commissions like the Planning Commission for the city of Eaton Rapids and the Eaton County Board of Health.

He says he's running for offie to fix the state and make the hard decisions current politicians haven't been making.

“Michigan is broke. The state of Michigan has been on a cancerous state of decline for over 50 years, and nobody seems to care," Whittum said. "I don’t see anybody with the intentional fortitude enough to say 'hey I’ll take the body blows I’ll run for office,' and we can put our egos and our hidden agendas aside and we can fix the state.”

