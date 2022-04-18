80 new homes are coming to Potterville

POTTERVILLE, Mich. — A new 80-home subdivision is coming to Potterville.

The subdivision will be built on a 52.69-acre site on the north side of the city and will be called Cambria Ridge.

“It’s probably going to be a four to seven year build out project for us,” said Mike West, the land planning project manager of the development company Allen Edwin Homes. “It will be a single family detached subdivision, just like the neighborhood to the west.”

The hope is that the construction of phase one will start later this year, bringing the first 29 houses right along Sunset Drive and a new street called Rose Court.

According to West, families could be moving in as soon as in next spring.

“Homes will range from maybe 1400 up to 2400 square feet in size, a mixture of two-story, by-level, and ranch homes,” West said. “We are probably looking at prices in the low to mid $300,000s for those homes.”

Potterville’s City Manager Arron Sheridan said 80 new homes is great news for the growing city.

“It allows for housing in a community that is growing rapidly,” Sheridan said. “They offer an opportunity for people to come to Potterville and enjoy it, enjoy the new streets they built, and take advantage of these new utilities.”

The property was in tax foreclosure when the developer purchased it, taking care of hundreds of thousands of dollars in back taxes.

“It was well over $300,000 in debt, just on that parcel, which would have had to be put on all the other taxpayers in this town in some way, either taxes or fees,” Sheridan said.

The development will be a significant addition to a town with just over 3,000 residents, but Sheridan said it is growth city leaders welcome.

“I just have the feeling that everyone in the planning commission and the council is excited,” Sheridan said. “It is not rapid growth or urban sprawl. It is what the City Council, Planning Commission and the people of Potterville intended for this parcel.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook